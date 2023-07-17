BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Before SEC Media Days kicked off in Nashville this week, LSU football head coach Brian Kelly had a chance to speak with Geaux Nation and the rest of the local media about expectations for year two in his system.

From the very first question, Kelly was asked about the heightened outlook of his team going into year two. This after two other coaches on campus have already taken advantage of and brought home a national title. The LSU Baseball and Women’s Basketball teams lifted the trophy to the end their seasons under Jay Johnson and Kim Mulkey in their second seasons in Baton Rouge.

Kelly will address the rest of the media throughout the day, along with Jayden Daniels, Josh Williams and Mekhi Wingo.

