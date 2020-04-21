LSU’s Barber Named Player of the Year; Barbaree & Winstead on LSWA Teams

Baton Rouge, La. – The LSU men’s golf team had three players honored by the Louisiana Sports Writers Association on Tuesday morning for their play this season. Sophomore Garrett Barber was named the Player of the Year, and he was joined on the first team by Philip Barbaree; Trey Winstead was named to the second team.

Barber earned LSWA Player of the Year honors after a career best season in which he averaged 71.43 strokes per round to lead the LSU squad. The 71.43 scoring average by the sophomore was the sixth lowest all-time single-season average in LSU history. The Stuart, Fla., native matched LSU’s school record single-round in relation to par with a total of 9-under 63 during round two of the David Toms Intercollegiate in October. His best finish of the season was third at the David Toms Intercollegiate with a three-round tally of 15-under 201 (69-63-69) and finished in top 25 in five of LSU’s seven tournaments during the season. He also earned a tie for fourth at the Inverness Intercollegiate in September with a tally of 1-over 214 (73-72-69).

Barbaree earned the nod on the LSWA First Team with a stroke average of 71.81 to rank No. 2 on LSU’s squad. Barbaree had three top-five finishes in seven tournaments and 18 of his 21 rounds counted towards LSU’s team total at tournaments. He started the season on absolute fire with three consecutive top-five showings finishing third at the Maui Jim Intercollegiate (9-under 201), fourth at the Inverness Intercollegiate (1-over 214), and fifth at the David Toms Intercollegiate (11-under 205). He shot a collegiate career low of 7-under 65 that featured one eagle, six birdies, 10 pars and one bogey during round one of the David Toms Intercollegiate. He finished the season with 70 birdies and a team high three eagles.

Winstead won the second tournament of his collegiate career with a 17-under 199 (69-65-69) at the David Toms Intercollegiate in October. That tally of 17-under 199 matched LSU’s school record in relation to par for lowest score during a three-round tournament; Luis Gagne (17-under 196/2016 Maui Jim Intercollegiate) and Hayden White (17-under 199/2019 David Toms Intercollegiate) are the two other LSU golfers to finish a tournament at 17-under and win it. Winstead contributed 14 scoring rounds to LSU’s team score out of 18 tries and had a season and career low of 8-under 64 during round three of the Tavistock Collegiate Invitational. Winstead had two additional top-five showings this season with a tie for fourth at the Inverness Intercollegiate (1-over 214) and a solo second place finish at the Tavistock Collegiate (11-under 205).

(Press Release Provided by LSU Athletics)