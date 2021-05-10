LSU’s Andrews selected ninth in Draft

BATON ROUGE – LSU senior Aliyah Andrews was selected with the ninth pick in the Athletes Unlimited Softball College Draft Monday evening.

Andrews, a five-year senior from Oldsmar, Florida, will finish her career as one of the most electric players in LSU history on the field and base paths. Air Aliyah has made countless jaw-dropping plays in center field that have made her a mainstay on SportsCenter’s Top 10 plays.

She leads the 2021 team with a .368 batting average, 60 hits and .425 on-base percentage. Andrews is a leader on the team with 225 career games, which is second among active Division I players. With 144 career stolen bases, Andrews is 12 away from being the LSU all-time leader.

Athletes Unlimited’s second softball season will be held at Parkway Bank Ballpark in Rosemont, Illinois, August 29-September 27.

(Release via LSU Athletics)