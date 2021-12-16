BATON ROUGE, La. — Reports are surfacing today that LSU wide receiver and former Kentwood star Trey Palmer is leaving entering the transfer portal.

Multiple sources have reported the news, including rivals.com and 247 sports.

2019 5-star WR Trey Palmer has entered the transfer portal after totaling 41 rec for 458 yards and 3 TD during his time with LSU @Julie_Boudwin @TigerDetails @rivalsmike https://t.co/HBJ0N3m7WH — NCAA Transfer Portal (@RivalsPortal) December 16, 2021

Trey Palmer caught 30 passes for 344 yards and 3 touchdowns this season.

He now joins former fellow Tigers Koy Moore and Deion Smith in the transfer portal.

The news comes just one hour after quarterback Myles Brennan announced that he was withdrawing his name from the portal and returning to LSU.