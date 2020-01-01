LSU Women’s Hoops Starts SEC Play Thursday

BATON ROUGE – The LSU women’s basketball team tips off 2020 Southeastern Conference play on Thursday, January 2 at 7:40 p.m. CT at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center against Alabama. The Tigers are 10-2 going into league action, while the Crimson Tide come to Baton Rouge, 10-3.

The game will be broadcast on SECN+ with Lyn Rollins and Victor Howell calling the action. Fans can also listen to Patrick Wright and Jeff Palermo call the game on the LSU Sports Radio Network. Wright is in his 30th season as the “Voice of the Lady Tigers”. Fans can listen on 107.3 FM and audio broadcasts are available online at LSUSports.net/live. Live stats will be available at LSUsports.net.

The SEC Network is starting conference play with whiparound coverage of all seven games being played on Thursday night. Alyssa Lang will host analysts Andy Landers and Steffi Sorensen from the network studios to breakdown the action beginning at 6 p.m. CT.

The first 1,000 fans through the doors of the PMAC will receive an LSU snow globe.

LSU Update

LSU is 10-2 on the season at the conclusion of 2019-20 non-conference play, and receiving votes in both national polls, following Saturday’s 73-45 win over Florida A&M at the PMAC. Redshirt senior Ayana Mitchell led all scorers with 20 points, while junior transfer Awa Trasi came off the bench for a season-high 16 points.

For Mitchell, her 8-of-9 performance from the field against the Rattlers wrapped up an amazing December that saw her shoot 89.2 percent over LSU’s four games in the last month of the year. She was 33-of-37, including a stretch of 19 consecutive field goals made to start the month. The consecutive makes streak started in November and extend out to 21 consecutive field goals made.

The streak of 21 is believed to be the most by a Tiger player in the history of the program with research on-going. The NCAA record is 33, set by Ruthy Hebard of Oregon from February 9-19, 2018 against 4 opponents. Other LSU players with double-digit makes streaks include Seimone Augustus in 2004 and Sylvia Fowles in 2007.

Mitchell is on track to become only the fourth LSU player to reach the 1,000 points-1,000 rebounds career marks – currently at 1,155 points and 818 rebounds. She has 31 double-doubles over her career and earlier in the season became the 33rd Tiger to score 1,000 career points. Mitchell played the 100th game of her career against Michigan State on Nov. 29. She is averaging 13.9 points and 7.8 rebounds per game. Mitchell leads the SEC and is 3rd in the nation in field goal percentage at 71.0 percent.

Junior Khayla Pointer leads the squad from the point with 15.2 points and 4.1 assists per game. She also has the best free throw shooting percentage on the squad at 73.2 and the most steals with 30.

Redshirt junior Faustine Aifuwa is having a solid season in the paint for LSU. Aifuwa is third on the team with 10.8 points per game. She is sporting a 54.8 field goal percentage to go along with 6.8 rebounds per game and 14 blocked shots.

LSU continues its solid play on defense, having held opponents to 50 points or under four times and nine opponents under 60 so far this season, all victories.

Bench play has gotten stronger as the season has progressed. The LSU bench has outscored opponents 256-188 over the first 12 games of the season.

The Opponent – Alabama

Alabama is 10-3 on the season and is on a five-game winning streak heading into SEC play on Thursday. The Crimson Tide have three players averaging over 9.0 points per game and six players with at least 4.0 rebounds per game.

Redshirt junior Jordan Lewis leads the team with 12.8 points per game and 41 assists. She also has 19 steals and 57 rebounds in nonconference action. Junior Jasmine Walker is second on the squad at 9.9 points per game and senior Cierra Johnson comes off the bench to contribute 9.2 points per game.

Head coach Kristy Curry is in her seventh season at Alabama. LSU holds a 41-19 advantage in the series.

LSU Milestone Watch List

* Ayana Mitchell

– 10th – Career Rebounds – 818

– 26th – Career Points – 1,155 (scored 1,000th point vs. New Orleans)

– Potential to join elite class of Maree Jackson, Julie Gross and Sylvia Fowles as only LSU players with 1,000 career points and 1,000 career rebounds

* Khayla Pointer

– Hit the 600 career point mark – vs. Memphis

– Hit the 200 career assist mark – vs. New Orleans

– Hit the 100 career steal mark – at Oklahoma

* Faustine Aifuwa

– Hit the 500 career point mark – vs. Rutgers

– Blocked 100th shot of her career – at Florida Gulf Coast

– Grabbed 400th of her career – vs. Florida A&M

Up Next

LSU will be on the road for the next two SEC games – January 5 at Missouri and January 9 at Texas A&M. Game time on Sunday is set for 1 p.m. CT and the game will be broadcast on ESPNU.

The Tigers next home game will be Sunday, January 12 against Ole Miss at 2 p.m. Fans can purchase tickets for all games at LSUtix.net. The SEC Pack is a mini-plan that features all eight home SEC games for $60.

Geaux Clear at the PMAC

Fans are reminded that the Geaux Clear Policy will be in effect for all LSU women’s basketball home games. Diaper bags must be clear and no larger than 12″ x 6″ x 12″. Backpacks, including drawstring/synch bags are strictly prohibited.

Fans with medically-necessary items will be allowed to enter the PMAC following a more thorough search at the designated inspection points. The lower level inspection will take place at the southeast corner entrance near the elevator and upper level inspection is available at the South concourse near the Ticket Office.

