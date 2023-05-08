BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – We now know when the LSU women’s basketball team is going to the White House. The defending national champions will visit 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue on Friday, May 26.

The Tigers defeated the Iowa Hawkeyes in the title game on Sunday, April 2. Almost 10 million people watched the LSU-Iowa matchup, which made it the most-watched women’s NCAA basketball game ever, according to ESPN.

LSU finished the year with a 34-2 record after finishing with a 9-13 record in 2020-21.

According to lsusports.net, “Women’s basketball will become the fourth LSU sport to visit the White House in celebration of a national championship, joining baseball, football and track and field to visit the nation’s capital following a championship season.”

