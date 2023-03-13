BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – No. 4 ranked LSU Women’s Basketball will play No. 14 Hawai’i in first round of NCAA Tournament.
The Tigers are currently 28-2.
Their only losses are to No.1 South Carolina in regular season and Tennessee in the semi-finals of the SEC tournament.
