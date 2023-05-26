BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The national championship-winning LSU women’s basketball team visited the White House on Friday as they got a “Geaux Tigers” from the president.

The team landed in Washington D.C. on Thursday where they were greeted by the Louisiana Congressional Delegation with a lunch and tour, according to LSU Athletics.

On Friday, the LSU Lady Tigers attended an afternoon ceremony at the White House.

The ceremony was temporarily paused after player Sa’Myah Smith fainted during President Joe Biden’s remarks. Biden reassured that Smith was okay as she got medical treatment. The ceremony resumed after a few minutes.

Coach Kim Mulkey led the team to its first national championship with a 102-point win against Iowa. LSU said the basketball game brought in a record 9.9 million television viewers.

This isn’t Mulkey’s first trip to the nation’s Capitol to visit a U.S. president. LSU Athletics said Friday’s trip will mark the fifth president she’s visited after national championship wins and a 1984 Olympics gold medal win. She previously met former presidents George W. Bush, Barack Obama, Donald Trump and Ronald Reagan.