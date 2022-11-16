BATON ROUGE, La. – The Tigers came in at No. 15 in Tuesday’s Coaches Poll and Coach Kim Mulkey moved to No. 9 on the all-time list for the most Coaches Polls appeared in as this was her 381st time appearing in the poll.

LSU was also ranked No. 15 in Monday’s AP Poll.

Coaches All Time Ranking Appearances

1.**- Pat Summitt, Tennessee – 618 (missed just 14 polls in entire AP history as existed in 2012)

2. Tara VanDerveer (2 schools – Ohio St., Stanford) – 616

3. Geno Auriemma, Connecticut – 580

4. **-Andy Landers, Georgia – 522

5. **-C. Vivian Stringer (3 schools – Cheyney, Iowa, Rutgers) – 439

6. **-Gary Blair (3 schools – Stephen F. Austin, Arkansas, Texas A&M) – 420

7. **-Jody Conradt, Texas – 395

8. **- Sylvia Hatchell, North Carolina 384

9. Kim Mulkey (2 schools — Baylor 364, LSU 17) – 381

10. **-Jim Foster (4 schools – St. Joseph’s, Vanderbilt, Ohio St., Chattanooga) – 380

11. **-Muffet McGraw, Notre Dame 373

Active Coaches All Time Ranking Appearances

1. Tara VanDerveer (2 schools – Ohio St., Stanford) – 616

2. Geno Auriemma, Connecticut – 580

3. Kim Mulkey, (2 schools — Baylor 364, LSU 17) – 381

4. Brenda Frese (2 schools, Minnesota, 8 Maryland 326) – 334

5. Jeff Walz, Louisville – 232

6. Doug Bruno, DePaul – 226

7. Dawn Staley (2 schools —Temple – 26, South Carolina 194) – 220

8. Bill Fennelly, (2 schools – Toledo, Iowa St.) – 192

9. Joe McKeown, (3 schools – New Mexico St., George Washington, Northwestern) – 152

10. Kevin McGuff, (2 schools — Xavier, Ohio State) – 144

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Coaches Poll – November 15, 2022

Rank Team Record PTS 1st Prev Chg Hi/Lo 1 South Carolina 2-0 800 32 1 — 1/1 2 Stanford 4-0 768 0 2 — 2/2 3 Connecticut 2-0 704 0 6 3 3/6 4 Louisville 3-0 681 0 5 1 4/5 5 Texas 1-1 629 0 3 -2 3/5 6 Iowa 3-0 626 0 6 — 6/6 7 NC State 3-0 559 0 8 1 7/8 8 Iowa State 2-0 545 0 9 1 8/9 9 Indiana 3-0 512 0 11 2 9/11 10 Ohio St. 2-0 488 0 15 5 10/15 11 Notre Dame 2-0 474 0 10 -1 10/11 12 Tennessee 1-2 451 0 4 -8 4/12 13 North Carolina 2-0 439 0 12 -1 12/13 14 Virginia Tech 3-0 415 0 13 -1 13/14 15 Louisiana State 3-0 400 0 14 -1 14/15 16 Oklahoma 2-0 334 0 16 — 16/16 17 Baylor 2-0 289 0 17 — 17/17 18 Arizona 2-0 244 0 19 1 18/19 19 Oregon 3-0 211 0 20 1 19/20 20 Creighton 2-0 206 0 21 1 20/21 21 Maryland 2-1 202 0 18 -3 18/21 22 Nebraska 2-0 104 0 22 — 22/22 23 Michigan 2-0 94 0 23 — 23/23 24 Utah 3-0 46 0 NR 4 24/NR 25 Florida Gulf Coast 2-0 33 0 NR 1 25/NR

Dropped out: No. 24 South Dakota State; No. 25 Princeton.

Receiving Votes: Villanova 25; South Dakota State 22; UCLA 20; Georgia 11; Arkansas 11; Oregon St. 9; Texas A&M 8; Belmont 8; Kansas 6; Gonzaga 6; Washington St. 5; South Florida 5; Princeton 5; Miami-Florida 3; Massachusetts 2.

(LSU Athletics Media Release)