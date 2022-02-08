BATON ROUGE, LA. – The LSU Women’s Basketball team moved up two spots to No. 13 in Tuesday’s Coaches Poll.

The Tigers came in at No. 14 in Monday’s AP Poll.

LSU won on the road Monday night at Ole Miss, 68-64, as Khayla Pointer recorded her second triple-double this season and Faustine Aifuwa dominated the paint to finish with a double-double.

The Tigers will welcome Georgia (No. 17 AP, No. 14 Coaches) to the PMAC Thursday at 7:30 p.m. CT for a Top-20 matchup on the SEC Network. Fans are encouraged to wear pink as the game will serve as LSU’s Play4Kay game, and the Tigers will honor breast cancer survivors during a halftime ceremony. Sylvia Fowles will also be in attendance and will be recognized on the court prior to the game.

Coaches Poll – February 8, 2022

Rank Team Record PTS 1st Prev Chg Hi/Lo 1 South Carolina 21-1 799 31 1 — 1/1 2 Stanford 18-3 763 1 2 — 2/5 3 Louisville 21-2 733 0 4 1 2/7 4 Michigan 20-2 693 0 5 1 4/11 5 NC State 21-3 675 0 3 -2 2/5 6 Indiana 16-3 638 0 6 — 5/8 7 Arizona 17-3 600 0 8 1 5/15 8 Connecticut 15-4 574 0 9 1 2/12 9 Iowa State 20-3 538 0 10 1 7/16 10 Tennessee 19-4 447 0 7 -3 5/12 11 Baylor 17-5 445 0 12 1 5/16 12 Maryland 17-6 416 0 14 2 3/15 13 Louisiana State 19-4 395 0 15 2 10/NR 14 Georgia 17-5 373 0 11 -3 11/21 15 Oklahoma 20-3 349 0 18 3 15/NR 16 Georgia Tech 18-5 318 0 17 1 16/NR 17 Texas 15-6 284 0 13 -4 10/21 18 Brigham Young 19-2 235 0 16 -2 15/NR 19 Notre Dame 18-5 228 0 19 — 15/NR 20 Florida Gulf Coast 21-1 209 0 20 — 20/NR 21 Ohio St. 17-4 200 0 21 — 19/NR 22 North Carolina 18-4 148 0 23 1 15/NR 23 Florida 17-6 80 0 NR 13 23/NR 24 Iowa 15-6 74 0 24 — 11/NR 25 Oregon 15-7 41 0 22 -3 9/NR 25 Mississippi 18-5 41 0 25 — 25/NR

Receiving Votes: Kansas State 21; Liberty 20; Central Florida 19; South Florida 10; Rhode Island 7; Virginia Tech 6; Stony Brook 6; Nebraska 4; Drexel 4; Dayton 3; Duke 2; Utah 1; Gonzaga 1.

(Press Release provided by LSU Athletics)