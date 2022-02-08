BATON ROUGE, LA. – The LSU Women’s Basketball team moved up two spots to No. 13 in Tuesday’s Coaches Poll.
The Tigers came in at No. 14 in Monday’s AP Poll.
LSU won on the road Monday night at Ole Miss, 68-64, as Khayla Pointer recorded her second triple-double this season and Faustine Aifuwa dominated the paint to finish with a double-double.
The Tigers will welcome Georgia (No. 17 AP, No. 14 Coaches) to the PMAC Thursday at 7:30 p.m. CT for a Top-20 matchup on the SEC Network. Fans are encouraged to wear pink as the game will serve as LSU’s Play4Kay game, and the Tigers will honor breast cancer survivors during a halftime ceremony. Sylvia Fowles will also be in attendance and will be recognized on the court prior to the game.
Coaches Poll – February 8, 2022
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|PTS
|1st
|Prev
|Chg
|Hi/Lo
|1
|South Carolina
|21-1
|799
|31
|1
|—
|1/1
|2
|Stanford
|18-3
|763
|1
|2
|—
|2/5
|3
|Louisville
|21-2
|733
|0
|4
|1
|2/7
|4
|Michigan
|20-2
|693
|0
|5
|1
|4/11
|5
|NC State
|21-3
|675
|0
|3
|-2
|2/5
|6
|Indiana
|16-3
|638
|0
|6
|—
|5/8
|7
|Arizona
|17-3
|600
|0
|8
|1
|5/15
|8
|Connecticut
|15-4
|574
|0
|9
|1
|2/12
|9
|Iowa State
|20-3
|538
|0
|10
|1
|7/16
|10
|Tennessee
|19-4
|447
|0
|7
|-3
|5/12
|11
|Baylor
|17-5
|445
|0
|12
|1
|5/16
|12
|Maryland
|17-6
|416
|0
|14
|2
|3/15
|13
|Louisiana State
|19-4
|395
|0
|15
|2
|10/NR
|14
|Georgia
|17-5
|373
|0
|11
|-3
|11/21
|15
|Oklahoma
|20-3
|349
|0
|18
|3
|15/NR
|16
|Georgia Tech
|18-5
|318
|0
|17
|1
|16/NR
|17
|Texas
|15-6
|284
|0
|13
|-4
|10/21
|18
|Brigham Young
|19-2
|235
|0
|16
|-2
|15/NR
|19
|Notre Dame
|18-5
|228
|0
|19
|—
|15/NR
|20
|Florida Gulf Coast
|21-1
|209
|0
|20
|—
|20/NR
|21
|Ohio St.
|17-4
|200
|0
|21
|—
|19/NR
|22
|North Carolina
|18-4
|148
|0
|23
|1
|15/NR
|23
|Florida
|17-6
|80
|0
|NR
|13
|23/NR
|24
|Iowa
|15-6
|74
|0
|24
|—
|11/NR
|25
|Oregon
|15-7
|41
|0
|22
|-3
|9/NR
|25
|Mississippi
|18-5
|41
|0
|25
|—
|25/NR
Receiving Votes: Kansas State 21; Liberty 20; Central Florida 19; South Florida 10; Rhode Island 7; Virginia Tech 6; Stony Brook 6; Nebraska 4; Drexel 4; Dayton 3; Duke 2; Utah 1; Gonzaga 1.
(Press Release provided by LSU Athletics)