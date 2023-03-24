GREENVILLE, S.C. (BRPROUD) – The No. 3 LSU women’s basketball team beat the Utah Utes 66-63 and will advance to the Elite 8. The Tigers haven’t played in the Elite 8 since 2008.
At halftime, LSU trailed Utah 33-29. The first Elite 8 game is scheduled for Sunday, March 26.
