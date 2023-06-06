BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — LSU Athletics released information about the upcoming NCAA Super Regional at Alex Box Stadium. Here’s what to know about the baseball schedule, how to get tickets and more before cheering on the Tigers.

LSU beat Oregon State 13-7 in a Monday, June 5 regional championship game. Now, the team advances to the super-regional round for the 16th time in history, LSU officials said.

The LSU baseball team will face Kentucky starting on Saturday in a best-of-three series.

Dates, times

Saturday, June 10

Time: 2 p.m CT

How to watch: ESPN, ESPN+

Sunday, June 11

Time: TBD

How to watch: TV TBD, ESPN+

Monday, June 12

Time: TBD

How to watch: TV TBD, ESPN+

Ticket Information

Tickets for games range from $10-60 and will go on sale for the general public starting on Friday, June 9 at 9 a.m. CT.

Purchases can be made online at LSUtix.net or by calling the LSU Athletics Ticket Office at 800-8587 or 225-578-2184.

LSU Athletics said all tickets are sent to mobile and kids two years old and under don’t need a ticket.

Parking

Fans can find free parking in the Hayfield Lot, the Old Front 9 and other non-reserved lots near Alex Box Stadium. Officials said reserved parking permits are available to season ticketholders for purchase and any remaining “day-of-game” parking permits will go on sale on Thursday.

Click here to see more on baseball game parking information.

Items banned inside Alex Box Stadium

LSU Athletics said these items are not allowed:

backpacks, coolers and other containers

one factory-sealed water bottle of up to 34 ounces

outside food

tobacco products

oversized stadium seats wider than 16 inches

Click here for more information about fan services and policies.

Click here to view the clear bag policy.

Alex Box Stadium is located on Gourrier Avenue near LSU’s campus.