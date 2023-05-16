BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — LSU football’s season opener game against Florida State in Orlando on Sunday, Sept. 3 is slated to air on ABC.

This will be the second year in a row that LSU will open the season on a Sunday night against Florida State, LSU Athletics said in a news release.

“LSU is coming off a 10-4 mark and the SEC Western Division title in its first season under head coach Brian Kelly. The Tigers capped the season with a 63-7 win over Purdue in the Citrus Bowl in Orlando,” the release recaps.

Kickoff for the September game will be at 6:30 p.m. CT.

Click here to see the 2023 LSU football schedule.