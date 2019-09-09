LSU-Vanderbilt game set for 11am kickoff

AUSTIN, TX – SEPTEMBER 07: Clyde Edwards-Helaire #22 of the LSU Tigers rushes for a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Texas Longhorns at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on September 7, 2019 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

LSU’s game against Vanderbilt on Saturday, Sept. 21 next week in Nashville will kickoff at 11 a.m. CT and will be televised on either ESPN, ESPN2 or the SEC Network, the league office announced on Monday.

The SEC said that the network carrying the LSU-Vanderbilt game will be determined after games are played this weekend.

The LSU-Vanderbilt contest is one of four SEC games that will start at 11 a.m. CT next week. Other 11 a.m. CT start times include: Tennessee at Florida, Southern Miss at Alabama and California at Ole Miss.

Next week’s contest will mark the SEC opener for the Tigers and it’s LSU’s first trip to face Vanderbilt in Nashville since a 27-3 win over the Commodores in 2010.

Fourth-ranked LSU returns to action on Saturday, hosting Northwestern State at 6:30 p.m. CT in Tiger Stadium. Tickets for the contest are available and can be purchased online at www.LSUtix.net.

SEC Television Schedule – Saturday, September 21

Tennessee at Florida 11 a.m. CT ESPN, ESPN2 or SECN*

LSU at Vanderbilt 11 a.m. CT ESPN, ESPN2 or SECN*

Southern Miss at Alabama 11 a.m. CT ESPN or ESPN2*

California at Ole Miss 11 a.m. CT ESPNU

Auburn at Texas A&M 2:30 p.m. CT CBS

Kentucky at Miss. State 3 p.m. CT SEC Network or SEC Net Alternate*

South Carolina at Missouri 3 p.m. CT SEC Network or SEC Net Alternate*

San Jose State at Arkansas 6:30 p.m. CT SEC Network

Notre Dame at Georgia 7 p.m. CT CBS

(Press Release Provided by LSU Athletics)