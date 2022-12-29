BATON ROUGE – The LSU Men’s Basketball team defeated No. 9 Arkansas, 60-57, Wednesday inside the Pete Maravich Assembly Center to start SEC play.

The Tigers will travel to Lexington to take on the Kentucky Wildcats at Rupp Arena on Tuesday January 3. The game is slated for a 7 p.m. CT start. The matchup will be televised on ESPN and can be heard on the LSU Sports Radio Network affiliates. The Tigers will return home on January 10 to host the Florida Gators on the SEC Network.

LSU was led by Trae Hannibal with 19 points, 6 rebounds, and 2 assists. Derek Fountain picked up a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds.

Arkansas’ leading scorer was Davonte Davis with 16 points and 6 rebounds with 2 assists.

(Summary via LSU Athletics)