LSU transfer Jabril Cox ‘definitely an SEC linebacker’

BATON ROUGE, La. – Linebacker Jabril Cox has already impressed head coach Ed Orgeron in his short time on campus. Coach O called Cox the best player on the field. The former North Dakota State Thundar is an All-American, a former defensive player of the year and has a career 258 total tackles. Coach O knew the player he was getting, but the new Tiger is still surprising head coach.

“The thing I saw on film is a big linebacker that can run, and hit and key and diagnose. I didn’t know he was going be that good. I think this guy is going to have an excellent year at LSU. He definitely is an SEC linebacker. Obviously, he was overlooked in recruiting, but here’s his shot,” Coach O said.

Cox’s maturity and focus are showing early in fall camp, and the linebacker’s tunnel vision is so strong Coach O barely gets a chance to speak with him.

“I haven’t heard him say a word. ‘Hey Coach,’ maybe, if I say hello to him, but he’s focused, razor sharp. He’s always studying, very smart. He knows the defense, very fast. He’s a physical tackler. He can shed blocks well, can rush the passer well, drops in coverage. He’s a complete linebacker.”

