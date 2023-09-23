BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — LSU started sluggish, trailing Arkansas by as much as 10 points in the first half, and eventually came back in their first SEC home game of the season, 31-31.

LSU trailed at the halftime break 13-10.

Jayden Daniels threw back-to-back touchdowns to end the first half and start the second. Each drive went three plays and 75 total yards for scores.

Daniels finished the night 20 of 29 passing for 320 yards and four touchdowns.

Junior wideout, and former Walker High Wildcat, Brian Thomas Jr hauled in two receiving touchdowns on his night.

Malik Nabers also got into the end zone twice, compiling 130 receiving yards against the Hogs.

Damian Ramos hit a 20-yard field goal with eight seconds left as LSU moves to 3-1 on the season.

Tune in tonight at 10 p.m. for more from Tiger Stadium in your Louisiana Geaux Nation.