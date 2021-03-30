LSU to host Pro Day on Wednesday

LSU safety Tre’Davious White lines up for the the 40-yard dash, during their NCAA college football pro day in Baton Rouge, La., Wednesday, April 5, 2017. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

BATON ROUGE – Every NFL franchise will have representation on campus Wednesday when LSU hosts its annual Pro Timing Day at the Charles McClendon Practice Facility.

LSU’s Pro Day presented by Community Coffee will be televised on the SEC Network and the NFL Network. Coverage on the SEC Network begins at 10 a.m. CT with former LSU standout and NFL Super Bowl Champion Ryan Clark on site providing analysis and interviews with coaches and players. NFL Network coverage will also begin at 10 a.m. CT and continue throughout the day.

Fans can follow along with real-time results throughout the day on the LSU Sports Mobile app (LSUsports.net/apps). A complete run down of the results from the day can also found on LSUsports.net/proday at the conclusion of the event.

LSU’s Pro Day begins at 8 a.m. with the player measurements followed by combine testing, which includes vertical jump, broad jump and the 225-pound bench press at 8:25 a.m.

On-field testing consisting of the 40-yard dash, pro agility drill, the 3-cone drill and the 60-yard shuttle for skill position players starts at 9:35 a.m.

Each Pro Day participant will then take part in individual workouts by position beginning at 10:45 a.m.

A total of nine former LSU players are scheduled to participate in Pro Day tomorrow, including projected first-round picks Ja’Marr Chase and Terrace Marshall Jr.

2021 LSU Pro Day – List of Participants

FB Tory Carter

WR Ja’Marr Chase

LB Jabril Cox

WR Terrace Marshall Jr.

WR Racey McMath

DT Tyler Shelvin

DB Jacoby Stevens

DB Kary Vincent Jr.

P Zach Von Rosenberg

2021 LSU Pro Day – Schedule of Events for Wednesday, March 31

8 a.m. Player Measurements (Indoor Practice Facility)

8:25 a.m. Combine Testing (Indoor Practice Facility)

Vertical Jump

Broad Jump

Bench Press

9:35 a.m. On-Field Testing (Indoor Practice Facility)

40-yard dash

Pro Agility Drill

3-Cone Drill

60-yard shuttle (skill players)

10:45 a.m. Individual Position Workouts (Indoor Practice Facility)

10:45 a.m. Defensive Backs

11 a.m. Linebackers

11:15 a.m. Defensive Line

11:30 a.m. Fullbacks

11:45 a.m. Wide Receivers

Noon Specialists

12:15 p.m. Additional Workouts

11:15 – 1:30 p.m. Post-Workout Zoom Interviews

(Press release via LSU Athletics)