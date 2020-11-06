LSU to hold an in person commencement ceremony in Tiger Stadium

BATON ROUGE, La (BROPROUD)- Louisiana State University announced via twitter that they will have an in person commencement ceremony in the Tiger Stadium on December 18.

The ceremony will be open to December graduates, as well as May and August 2020 graduates who did not get to attend an in-person ceremony.

LSU states that any graduate that does not feel safe attending the ceremony will have another opportunity to attend a commencement in the future, but they will also have a virtual ceremony for those not attending.

BREAKING: LSU will offer an in-person commencement ceremony in Tiger Stadium on Dec. 18.



If you are a graduate, your feedback is required by Nov. 20 in order for you to attend the ceremony.



Please read the information carefully: https://t.co/bZ57k2uLYm — LSU (@LSU) November 6, 2020

To ensure that each graduate’s name appears on the screen in Tiger Stadium, we need to know exactly who is planning to attend.



Please click the link and read all the info: https://t.co/bZ57k2uLYm — LSU (@LSU) November 6, 2020

LATEST POSTS