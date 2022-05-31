BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The LSU Tigers baseball team is headed to Hattiesburg, MS.

First game vs Kennesaw State on Friday#LSU #NCAA pic.twitter.com/28NTlmmcIm — Brian Holland (@BHollandSports) May 30, 2022

The Tigers will play Kennesaw State as the number 2 seed on Friday in the opening round of the 2022 NCAA Baseball Regional.

And #LSU is heading to the Hattiesburg Regional to begin its journey to Omaha. #TheReboot pic.twitter.com/TiDbioHzZa — Jared Paul Joseph (@JaredPJoseph) May 30, 2022

The winner of the Hattiesburg Regional will meet the winner of the Miami Regional NCAA Super Regional.

The eight-team College World Series takes place from June 17-27 in Omaha, Nebraska.

To buy tickets, fans can call 1-800-844-TICK or visit SouthernMissTickets.com, or in person at the Pat Ferlise Center on campus from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday.