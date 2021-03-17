LSU to allow some tailgating at spring outdoor athletic events

In this photo taken with a fisheye lens, the sun sets on a record crowd at Alex Box Stadium during the eighth inning of an NCAA college baseball tournament regional game between Oklahoma and LSU, Friday, June 7, 2013, in Baton Rouge, La. LSU won 2-0. (AP Photo/Bill Feig)

BATON ROUGE, La. — LSU will allow tailgating with restrictions at spring outdoor athletic events and other special events beginning Friday when the Tigers host Mississippi State at Alex Box Stadium, the school announced Wednesday.

The decision to allow tailgating on the LSU campus is for spring events only. There has been no decision on tailgating for LSU events in the fall.

The health and safety of participants, staff, and fans remains a priority and the decision to allow tailgating was made with approval from the Governor’s office, the city of Baton Rouge and the Fire Marshal.

The following are the guidelines for tailgating, in accordance with Phase 3, for fans on the LSU campus. The guidelines which will be enforced, have been put in place to ensure the health and safety of everyone coming to campus for athletic events.

Gatherings

* Fans are limited to gatherings of 15 people and should be members of the same household.

* Congregations of multiple groups is prohibited.

* Face covering will be required outside of tailgate area.

Parking Lots

* Parking lots for athletic events will be secured and restricted beginning three (3) hours prior for outdoor venues.

Setups

The following items will be permitted on campus or surrounding LSU parking lots for outdoor athletic events and special events. Setting up any of these items will be considered a tailgate:

* 10×10 or smaller Tents/Canopies/Structures of any kind

* Coolers

* Tables and chairs

* Grills or any portable cooking mechanisms

* Previously Prepared Food

* Beverages

* Audio Systems (Inside Vehicles)

* Sound must be played at a reasonable level

* Yard games

Please note that large tailgate set ups will not be allowed and that tents larger than 10×10 will asked to be removed.

Motorhomes (Parking Lot 412)

* Those utilizing motorhomes will adhere to the same policies outlined above in regards to tailgating.

* Fans are asked to gather only with their travel party and within the footprint of their Motorhome.

* Tailgating policies remain in effect while on campus.

* Fans in the Motorhome parking lot should note that spaces will be on a first come, first served basis and there will be no reserving of motorhome parking spots.

* There will also be no shuttles from the RV lot to the stadium.

{Courtesy: press release from LSU Athletics}