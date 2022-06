Current LSU Tiger & Zachary native, Sean “Squirrel” Burrell, captured his second consecutive 400M hurdles National Title on Friday night in Eugene, Oregon.

Burrell, after falling on the eighth hurdle while trying to qualify for Team USA and a trip to the Olympics, redeemed himself on the same track, with a time of 48.70.

Even though it wasn’t his personal best, he beat the Finals field by at least two lengths.