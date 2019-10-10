LSU ticket office warns fake tickets being sold on third party markets

Tickets are completely sold out for the LSU game this Saturday, but third party sites are cashing on for those who want to get in.

Stubhub, Seat Geeks and Ticketmaster are just some of the websites reselling tickets already sold for the game, but of course some of those prices are more than the initial purchase from LSU.

Tickets range from 100 dollars to more than 1,000 depending on where you want to sit.

The university warns fans to be careful where they buy tickets from online because there is a chance fake tickets are being sold.

A representative from the LSU ticketing office said, Stubhub is the most reliable site to purchase tickets from because the university partners with the company.