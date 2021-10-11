LSU students share mixed feelings after Tiger Stadium COVID protocols are lifted

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – LSU has lifted COVID-19 protocols for Tiger Stadium and students have mixed feelings about the change.

Signs inside the stadium say you must have proof of vaccination or negative test ready to show, but come next week when the Tigers play at home, you won’t need those items to enter the gates.

“That means that more people are getting vaccinated and Tiger Stadium is going to go back to full capacity,” said LSU student Catherine Randle.

The university credits the state’s declining rate of COVID-19 cases for the change.

“It was really bad when everyone got here, and with the tests we’ve been doing for the games and, like, the mandatory testing, it’s all been downward trends,” said LSU student Brayden Lachinski.

In a statement, LSU said:

“Because of this success, we are able to lift the vaccine and testing requirements for entry into Tiger Stadium. By balancing mitigation efforts and risk in the ongoing fight to end the pandemic, we can protect our community and safely celebrate the traditions that bring us together.”

But not everyone is on board with the change.

“They don’t care. They see football, they want to be in Death Valley and it’s like, why? Girl, it’s a football game, you’re going to be there for five hours, you’re going to get sick and you don’t even know what’s going on,” said LSU student Chance Randle.

Students said no matter the decision, they will make their own choices on whether to attend or stay home.

“I want the 2019 season experience,” said Hunt.

“COVID is like a thing, and y’all just want to go sit on top of each other, no mask,” said Randle.

Although entrance protocols have been lifted, if you’re sitting in an indoor area inside the stadium you must still mask up.

The changes will take effect on Oct. 16 when the Tigers take on Florida.