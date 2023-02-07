BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The LSU Tigers women’s basketball team is 23-0 and is led by 6’3 forward, Angel Reese. Reese is dominating on the court with almost 24 points, 16 rebounds, and 2 blocks per game.

Reese’s accomplishments on the court are not the only thing everyone is talking about on Monday. Something the LSU Tiger did off the court is garnering attention.

Viewer discretion advised, some may find the language in the video hyperlinked below to be offensive.

Reese surprised her teammates with bags from Coach on Saturday, February 4, according to Assistant Communications Director, Grant Kauvar.

Kauvar said Coach gave the bags to Reese who in turn delivered them as a surprise to her teammates before dinner.

The LSU forward said, “I think that right now is a good time since we’re in February and we’re all in our bags, so, I got all of us a bag.”

This was made possible due to Reese having a NIL deal with Coach.

The Tigers followed up that surprise with a win over Texas A&M on Sunday.

On Sunday, February 12, the Tigers head to Columbia to face undefeated South Carolina at 1 p.m.