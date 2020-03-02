LSU Spring Game kickoff set for Noon on ESPN2

LSU’s spring football game on Saturday, April 18 will kickoff at noon and will be televised on ESPN2, the Southeastern Conference announced on Monday.
LSU’s National L Club Spring Game will be held at A.W. Mumford Stadium on the campus of Southern University.
LSU is playing its spring game off campus due to resurfacing of the field in Tiger Stadium.
LSU, the reigning national champions, opens spring practice on Saturday, March 7.
2020 LSU Football Spring Key Dates
Practice Week 1
March 7
Practice Week 2
March 10, 12, 14
Practice Week 3
March 17, 19
Practice Week 4
March 31, April 2, 4
Practice Week 5
April 7, 9
Practice Week 6
April 14, 16, 17, 18 (Spring Game 12 p.m. CT on campus of Southern Univ.)
Coaches Clinic: March 12-13 | Details
Pro Day: April 3
(Release provided by LSU Athletics)