LSU Spring Game kickoff set for Noon on ESPN2

After taking down the previously top-ranked UCLA Bruins twice in consecutive weeks, LSU Beach Volleyball (8-2) has jumped to the No. 1 spot in the AVCA and DiG Polls for the first time in the program's seven-year history.

"Obviously our goal is to be No. 1 at the end of the season," said coach Russell Brock, "but the fact that we're getting this nod, two weeks in is a good start. It's something we don't take lightly. It's also something that we need to use to motivate us to continue to push.