BATON ROUGE, LA. – The Tigers go into the 2022 season with confidence and motivation. However, one challenge LSU Softball faces is preparing its newcomers for stepping up to the plate when their names are called.

“There’s no substitute for experience, so I think when we’re talking about having some pressure at bats and be in the situations, we’ll lean on our upperclassmen in their experience. Obviously some of the newcomers are going to be thrown to the fire right away. I know we’ll see Mckenzie Redoutey right off the bat here. She’s done a good job. A few others you’ll see this weekend. Some of these newcomers are going to get their feet wet this weekend and start learning as they go. The only way to do it is to be out there doing it,” said LSU Softball head coach Beth Torina.

“Being able to have those one-on-one conversations and just being able to lift them up when they need to be. Knowing when we can calm down and be like, hey, you’re doing this good. Let’s work on something else. Having that communication, so trying to point out their weaknesses, not like to be rude or anything, but just help them to get better and get to where we need to be,” said LSU infielder Taylor Pleasants.

“I think that’s part of being a leader. Taylor is a great leader for us. Georgia Clark is a great leader for us. So I think these guys are big. Key to that is just knowing your teammates and what makes them work the same way. We have to know him as coaches and know how each one of them are different,” said Torina.

“Georgia Clark has really stepped up at first base to really lead this team and be a veteran and show the newbies how it’s done,” said LSU pitcher Ali Kilponen.