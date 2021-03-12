LSU Softball’s Friday night game against Tennessee postponed

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (BRPROUD.com) – The No. 12 LSU Softball team’s Friday game with No. 22/17 Tennessee has been postponed due to rainy weather conditions in the area. The game was originally scheduled for a 5 p.m. CT/6 p.m. ET start time.

The Tigers will play Saturday at noon CT/1 p.m. ET. That game will air live on SEC Network. The Tigers will look to play two Saturday if weather allows. The Tigers are scheduled to play the final game of the series on Sunday at noon CT/1 p.m. ET.

(Press release provided by LSU Athletics).