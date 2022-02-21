CLEARWATER, FL. – The No. 21/22 LSU softball team (5-5) was defeated by No. 16/19 Michigan (5-4),6-1 at the St. Pete Clearwater Elite Invitational at the Eddie C. Moore Complex.

Danieca Coffey led the team offensively by going 3-for-4 at the plate, including an RBI double to set a new career-high for hits in a single game. Ciara Briggs recorded the other hit for the Tigers. Shelby Wickersham (0-3) got the start and had two strikeouts with three walks in two hits in 3.2 innings pitched, and Ali Kilponen came in relief, striking out four batters and giving up three hits in 3.1 innings.

The Wolverines put two runs on the board in the top of the second inning and padded their lead with three runs in the fourth and another in the fifth.

The Tigers made noise in the seventh inning with Stewart drawing a walk, and Coffey logging the double to score KK Madrey who pinch ran for Stewart.

ON DECK

LSU will finish the tournament tomorrow with first pitch slotted for 8 a.m. CT against Texas Tech on SEC Network.

(LSU Athletics Press Release)