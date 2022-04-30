BATON ROUGE, La. – Florida hitters collected seven hits across the first three innings, as the No. 10 Gators posted a 6-1 win against the No. 19 LSU Tigers on Saturday inside Tiger Park.

Florida scratched across two runs in the first with a home run to center field from right fielder Cheyenne Lindsey. Following two singles, left fielder Katie Kistler singled to the left side scoring the second run of the inning.

The Gators tacked on a single run in the next four innings to bring the score to 6-0.

LSU’s Shelbi Sunseri brought the Tigers within five in the bottom of the seventh after smoking a ball to the left-field berm for her 14th home run of the season.

Senior Shelby Wickersham (2-5) was charged with the loss after tossing one inning and giving two earned runs on five hits. Florida’s Lexie Delbrey picked up the win, throwing six innings while only allowing one run.

The Tigers return to the diamond Sunday for the rubber game of the SEC series. The matchup is set for an 11:00 a.m. CT start and it can be viewed on ESPN2.

(Recap via LSU Athletics)