Fayettville, Ar. — LSU Softball fell to the Razorbacks, 7-8, Friday night March 26th at Bogle Park.

The Tigers will be back at Bogle Field for game two of the series Saturday March 27th at 12:00 p.m. CT. The game will be broadcasted on ESPN2 available on the LSU Sports Radio Network.

Shelbi Sunseri earned the loss with giving up eight hits, five walks, six runs and three strikouts.

(Recap via LSU Athletics)