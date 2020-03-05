LSU Seniors to be honored Saturday

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA – MARCH 23: Skylar Mays #4 of the LSU Tigers dribbles the ball as they take on the Maryland Terrapins during the second half of the game in the second round of the 2019 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Vystar Memorial Arena on March 23, 2019 in Jacksonville, Florida. The LSU Tigers won 69-67. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

LSU will honor four players in the senior class of 2020 Saturday at 12:45 p.m. prior to the LSU-Georgia men’s basketball game at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

The LSU Senior Tribute class of 2020 includes two-year player Marlon Taylor, four-year player Marshall Graves, four-year All-SEC and Academic All-American Skylar Mays, and the late Wayde Sims. Sims would have been a senior this season and will be represented at the ceremony by his parents, former LSU Basketball player Wayne Sims and wife Fay.

LSU enters the game in a three-way tie for second place in the Southeastern Conference with Auburn and Florida. After Saturday’s game, the Tigers will next play in the SEC Tournament in the quarterfinal round on March 13.

