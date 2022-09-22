ROUND ROCK, TX – Peak Events, LLC in partnership with Karbach Brewing, The City of Round Rock and the Round Rock Express are excited to announce the participating teams that will be competing in the fourth annual Karbach Round Rock Classic set for February 24-26, 2023. The event will again take place at Dell Diamond, the home of the Texas Rangers’ Triple-A affiliate, the Round Rock Express.

The 2023 lineup is set to include the LSU Tigers, Iowa Hawkeyes, Kansas State Wildcats, and the Sam Houston Bearkats.

The tournament will consist of each team facing one another in a round-robin format, with two games played each day.

“We are once again excited to host some of the top teams in the country at the 4th annual Karbach Round Rock Classic. It is always fun to have teams come in who are experiencing this event & the city of Round Rock for the first time as it speaks volumes to the reputation that this city, venue, and event staff have built. We look forward to this year’s tournament and awarding this year’s Karbach Round Rock Classic Championship Belt,” said Nathan Wooldridge, Vice President of Peak Events.

“We’re looking forward to bringing college baseball fans from around the country to Dell Diamond for the Karbach Round Rock Classic,” Round Rock Express President Chris Almendarez said. “It’s always an honor for us to host this tournament and showcase our city to four tremendous Universities. We can’t wait for day one of the tournament on February 24.”

Below is the official schedule for the 2023 Karbach Round Rock Classic.

(The home team is listed second in each matchup.)

Friday, February 24

Kansas State vs. LSU – 2:00pm

Sam Houston vs. Iowa – 6:00pm

Saturday, February 25

Iowa vs. LSU – 12:00pm

Sam Houston vs. Kansas State – 4:00pm

Sunday, February 26

Iowa vs. Kansas State – 12:00pm

LSU vs. Sam Houston – 4:00pm

Advanced tickets for the 2023 Karbach Round Rock Classic start at just $15 a day and are now available at www.karbachrrc.com. Follow the Karbach Round Rock Classic on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook at @KarbachRRC to stay up to date with news and ticket information.

Individual Reserved and General Admission day tickets are available for purchase. Day tickets will include both games played on the same day. In addition, a General Admission Weekend pass is also available. The Weekend Pass will allow General Admission access to all six games of the tournament.

Streaming and broadcast information will be announced at a later date.

Find more information at Karbachrrc.com & @KarbachRRC.

Media members looking to cover the event will be able to apply for credentials HERE

More on Karbach Brewing Co.

Karbach Brewing Co. was founded in 2011 by beverage industry veterans, Chuck Robertson and Ken Goodman, with a mission to provide high-quality craft beer and good times for all. Based in Houston right on the iconic Karbach Street, the team relies on its homegrown roots and universal flavors to provide craft beverages that everyone can enjoy. We invite anyone to pull up a chair at our table ready to have a good time. Because at Karbach, we’re Crafted for Fun. To learn more about Karbach, fans can visit karbachbrewing.com or check the brewery out on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

More on Peak Events, LLC and Peak Sports MGMT:

Peak Sports MGMT is a sponsorship/advertising firm out of Allen, Texas. Current properties for Peak Sports include: University of Central Arkansas, Southeastern Louisiana University, Pittsburg State University, Murray State University, Nicholls State University, Northwestern State University, Missouri Western State University, Utah Tech University, The Citadel, Delaware State University, Wofford College, North Carolina Central University, Florida A&M University, College of the Holy Cross, Albany State University, Jacksonville State University, Portland State University, Eastern New Mexico University, Alabama State University, University of Texas Permian Basin, Ferris State University, and University of North Alabama. A sister company of Peak Sports MGMT, Peak Events is an Event Management firm specializing in Collegiate Sporting events with current properties including the Frisco College Baseball Classic and the Karbach Round Rock Classic. Find more info at peaksportsmgmt.com or peak.events.

(Press Release via LSU Athletics)