ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – Born and raised in Texas, Williams attended Houston’s Kinkaid High School, where he played on the baseball, basketball and football teams. Despite his diverse athleticism, football always played a key role in Williams’ life. Williams, whose father is former Oakland Raiders running back, Jermaine Williams, knew that he was destined to play and excel in the sport.

After receiving a handful of scholarship offers from smaller schools, Williams ultimately chose to attend Louisiana State University as a walk-on for the Tigers Football team. Inspired by his father, Jermaine Williams, and close family friend, former LSU running back and NFL standout, Harvey Williams, Williams pursued his dream of playing for the Tigers.

Fashioned with grit and ambition, Williams was determined to make a name for himself with the Tigers. He poured himself into strengthening his game and quickly saw his hard work pay off after receiving a scholarship ahead of the 2021 season. Williams ultimately transformed from a walk-on to a starting running back for the Tigers Football team.

Williams’ determination and passion for community led us to offer him a NIL deal. Together, we look forward to brainstorming creative ways to support the local communities.