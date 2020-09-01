LSU roster reminds Coach O of Tigers after Troy loss

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU has lost more than 20 players from its championship team. Whether it be from the transfer portal, the NFL or now players opting out, the Tigers don’t have much experience left in the locker room. Today’s roster reminds head coach Ed Orgeron of a darker time during his coaching tenure, but he’s staying optimistic.

“It reminded me of those times and especially after we lost to Troy. The Black clouds were all over. It wasn’t good. I think that’s one of the most important games we’ve played since I’ve been the coach here. That’s when things started changing. Everyday, we took one day at a time. I said ‘I’m going to enjoy myself coming to work.’ Whatever this team ends up to be, my job is to get them to be the best thing they can be,” Coach O reflected.

What the Tigers will look like is still a question mark. Four Bayou Bengals have already opted out, and it’s possible more players could sit out the 2020 season.

“There’s a couple of guys that are thinking about it to be honest with you. Everyone’s for different reasons. Maybe family reasons or maybe health reason, or they have something that they feel they need to opt out for. Maybe there’s one or two I know are thinking about it. Hopefully they don’t, but again, if they do, that’s what we’re living in.We have depth, and if they do opt out, we’re still going to have a great football team.”

