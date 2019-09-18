LSU Reveals 2020 Baseball Schedule

LSU on Tuesday released its 2020 baseball schedule, which features 37 home games and 27 games against teams that participated in the 2019 NCAA Tournament.

The 2020 season opens at Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field on February 14 when the Tigers face Indiana – a 2019 NCAA Regional finalist – in Game 1 of a three-game series. Along with the 37 regularly-scheduled home games, Alex Box Stadium will also play host to the annual Wally Pontiff Jr. Foundation Classic on March 24 versus Tulane.

The non-conference schedule is highlighted by a trip to Minute Maid Park in Houston for the Shriners Hospitals for Children College Classic on February 28-March 1, when LSU will meet Texas, Baylor and Oklahoma.

The schedule features the grueling 30-game Southeastern Conference slate, with weekend home series versus Mississippi State, Vanderbilt, Arkansas, South Carolina and Alabama. Starting times for some of the SEC series may be adjusted this fall, when the league releases its TV schedule.

Renewals for 2020 season tickets are available now, as current season-ticket holders can log on to their online accounts at www.LSUTIX.net. Renewals may also be submitted by calling the LSU Athletics ticket office during business hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT at 225-578-2184, or toll free at 800-960-8587.

Paper invoices will be mailed out to season-ticket holders within the next two weeks, and the season-ticket renewal deadline is October 15.

Fans interested in 2020 season ticket information can sign up for the season ticket request list that is available online at www.LSUTIX.net There is no charge to register for the season ticket request list.

Preparation for the 2020 season is underway, as the Tigers are engaged in conditioning drills and individual workouts. LSU starts its six-week, full-squad fall practice session at 1 p.m. CT on Sunday, September 29.

The Tigers will play two exhibition games this fall – Sunday, October 27, at 3 p.m. CT versus UNO in Alex Box Stadium, and Sunday, November 3, at 1 p.m. CT at Nicholls State in Thibodaux, La.

Fall practice concludes with the intra-squad Purple-Gold World Series on Thursday, November 7, at 6:30 p.m. CT and Friday, November 8, at 7 p.m. CT in Alex Box Stadium.