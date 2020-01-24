LSU readies for top-10 showdown at Florida

Undefeated and eighth-ranked LSU will take on undefeated and second-ranked Florida at 6:30 p.m. Friday inside the O’Connell Center.

The meet marks the second top-10 matchup for LSU this season. The meet will be televised live on ESPN2 with Bart Conner and Kathy Johnson Clarke on the call. First vault is set for 6:35 p.m.

LSU-Florida History

Florida leads the all-time series between the two schools, 71-41. LSU has won four of the last five regular-season meetings between the schools and the last two in Gainesville. The Tigers have won 11 of the last 15 meetings. At least one team has been ranked in the top-5 in every meeting and it’s the 24th consecutive meeting that both teams are ranked in the top-10.

Breaux Previews the SEC Road Meet

“We are still looking for that first meet with consistency from the first routine to the last,” co-head coach D-D Breaux said. “Our team has gone on the road already in front of a strong opposing crowd and they will face another tough test. Florida is a great team and great program. I know both teams will be ready for Friday.”

Last Time Out

The Tigers returned to the Maravich Center and scored a 196.575 to improve to 3-0 on the season and 2-0 in the conference. Freshman Kiya Johnson won three titles on the night. Senior Kennedi Edney earned a victory on beam and junior Sarah Edwards took the win on vault with a 9.95 to tie her career high.

Johnson Named SEC Gymnast of the Week

Johnson, a freshman from Dallas, Texas, took the top honors in the SEC after winning beam, floor and all-around. Johnson pushed her total wins in her debut season to seven. Johnson scored a 9.90 on beam, career high 9.975 on floor and career high 39.600 in the all-around.

(Press Release Provided by LSU Athletics)