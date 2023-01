BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — LSU is ranked No. 1 in the 2023 Baseball America preseason poll released Monday, becoming the Tigers’ fourth top ranking within the last month.

Geaux Nation’s Pat Timlin caught up with Baseball America’s Peter Flaherty (@PeterGFlaherty) to find out what puts the Tigers atop the rankings, players to keep eyes on and teams in the SEC that may try to spoil the Purple and Gold’s season.

Watch the video for the full conversation.