LSU opens up the basketball season ranked at 22 in the Associated Press Poll.

The Tigers are one of four SEC teams to make the pre-season ranking . Kentucky, Florida, and Auburn were also ranked in the first poll.

Michigan State opens the season at Number 1 followed by Kentucky, Kansas, Duke and Louisville.

The Tigers, winners of 28 games a season ago and advancing to the NCAA Sweet 16, will open the at LSU on Friday, Nov. 8, at 7 p.m. against Bowling Green.