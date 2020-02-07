LSU pulls out close win in Season Opener

The LSU Softball team fell behind in the first inning of its first game of the season, but the Tiger offense woke up in the second and third innings to take the lead in the first win of the season, 3-2, on Thursday against Central Arkansas.

The rally began with Amanda Doyle lining a ball to right field, bringing in the first run (Akiya Thymes scoring) of the season and tying the game, 1-1.

Doyle would score on an error by the UCA shortstop later in the inning, giving LSU a 2-1 lead.

Georgia Clark would notch the first home run of the year for the Tigers in the third inning, a solo shot that stretched the lead to 3-1.

Ali Kilponen came in for the save opportunity in the 7th inning, with a runner already on base.

Starting pitcher Shelbi Sunseri pitched six strong innings, allowing just six hits and two earned runs.

LSU plays Oklahoma State on Friday at 6pm.

