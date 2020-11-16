LSU prepares for Arkansas with players returning from quarantine

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU hasn’t played a game in nearly three weeks due to quarantining from contact tracing. Head coach Ed Orgeron said during Monday’s presser he expected most of the players to return this week, but he wanted to slowly get the team back in shape.

“The room’s going to be full today for the first time. We’re actually going to have two quarterbacks practice. We’ll have to ease them back in. First of all, they’ve been working out on their own. They were in good shape when they stopped, so they haven’t been out that long. Hopefully the workouts kept up to pace, they can come and practice. I think it will be fine,” Orgeron said.

While the Tigers have begun preparing for the Razorbacks, LSU will have to knockoff the rust from not practicing last week, and Coach O’s focus will be on tackling ahead of Saturday’s game.

“We didn’t scrimmage our guys at all because frankly we didn’t have enough to scrimmage last week. We didn’t have two units. I wasn’t going go out there and tackle and scrimmage and get anybody else hurt. That’s the reason. Maybe if we had a full squad, if we had a full squad we’d be playing. I think we’ll have to practice tackling this week,” Orgeron added.

Click the video for more on the story.