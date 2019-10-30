LSU once again most watched College Football game on Saturday

BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA – OCTOBER 26: Head coach Ed Orgeron of the LSU Tigers leads the team on to the field against the Auburn Tigers prior to the game at Tiger Stadium on October 26, 2019 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

BATON ROUGE – For the second time in three weeks, LSU and Tiger Stadium were home to the most-watched college football game of the week on Saturday when the Tigers beat Auburn, 23-20 in Death Valley.

Televised on CBS, the LSU-Auburn game drew 7.175 million viewers, easily the most-watched college football game on Saturday. The contest delivered a 13 percent increase in viewership over last year’s comparable game (Georgia vs. Florida).

Three week ago, the LSU-Florida telecast on ESPN was the most-watched college football game on that network in nearly two years as the contest averaged 6.45 million viewers.

Birmingham was the top-rated market for the game with a 40.3 rating, followed by New Orleans at 27.7. Columbus, Ohio, registered a 13.0, followed by Atlanta (12.4) and Jacksonville (11.3).

LSU returns to action on Nov. 9 when the top-ranked Tigers travel to Tuscaloosa to face second-ranked Alabama in one of the most anticipated games of the college football season. CBS will once again televise the LSU-Alabama game, which will kickoff at 2:30 p.m. CT from Bryant-Denny Stadium.

