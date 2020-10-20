LSU offensive lineman hoping to lighten the load for freshmen QBs

BATON ROUGE, La. – While Myles Brennan remains a question mark for Saturday, the Tigers are preparing two true freshmen to take his place, but if you ask the offensive lineman, it’s hard to choose between T.J. Finley and Max Johnson.

“They’re both really talented I personally think. They are a little bit different. Max, I would say, runs the ball a little better. He’s more of a dual-threat guy, but T.J.’s really good in the pocket. He has a really impressive arm,” senior center Liam Shanahan said.

“They’re both good quarterbacks. Max, he’s a left-handed quarterback. That’s kind of a new thing around here. Both of them have their perks. T.J.’s a bigger guy. Max has a strong arm. T.J. has a strong arm. Austin Deculus, he’s happy cause he says he’s going be the blindside now,” junior guard Ed Ingram added.

No matter who plays, both Johnson and Finley are inexperienced, but the guys in the trenches want to keep their quarterbacks up right as take as much pressure off them as possible.

“I’ve been trying to work with them, and I met with all the quarterbacks yesterday. I’m planning on trying to do that throughout the rest of the week, just so we’re all on the same page with protection checks,” Shanahan said.

“It’s really not any adjustments we can make, other than taking some of their responsibilities away, so we’re going to be ID’ing the linebackers and stuff for ourselves, instead of the quarterbacks ID’ing them for us,” Ingram furthered.

