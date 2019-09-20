LSU offensive lineman Ed Ingram is back on the team

LSU on Tuesday released its 2020 baseball schedule, which features 37 home games and 27 games against teams that participated in the 2019 NCAA Tournament.

The 2020 season opens at Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field on February 14 when the Tigers face Indiana – a 2019 NCAA Regional finalist – in Game 1 of a three-game series. Along with the 37 regularly-scheduled home games, Alex Box Stadium will also play host to the annual Wally Pontiff Jr. Foundation Classic on March 24 versus Tulane.