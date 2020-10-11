LSU offense producing despite shortcomings in key areas

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU’s offense hasn’t been the problem. It may be the most 2020 thing to say, but it’s true. In just three games, the Tigers have averaged 38.67 points-per-game. Quarterback Myles Brennan has thrown 1,112 passing yards, 11 touchdowns and three interceptions, and seven of his scores have gone to wideout Terrace Marshall, Jr., who hauled in 235 receiving yards and three touchdowns.

“Our connection’s great, and it’s really just a testament to all the hard work that him and I have put in and the rest of the receivers have put in this offseason. All of our receivers had a heck of a game,” Brennan said.

“Terrace was calling for the ball. He was getting 1-on-1 coverage, and he wanted that ball. I thought some of the big plays. The big, long touchdown pass was fantastic route, fantastic throw,” head coach Ed Orgeron said.

The offense won’t be off the hook for their performance. They put up 479 total yards and 41 points, but LSU went 0/10 on third down.

“Pressure, lot of pressure, lot of zero pressure. Guys missing plays. Maybe scheme needs to be better. I think it’s a combination of everything,” Orgeron continued.

“Obviously, third down’s a pressure down for most defenses. It all starts with execution, and we just didn’t execute on third down, and that’ something we have to get fixed,” Brennan added.

The rushing attack was nonexistent against Mizzou. The Bayou Bengals only rushed for 49 yards and were stuffed on the goal line at the end of the game.

“We ought to be able to run the football on ’em. We LSU. We should score from one-yard line,” Coach O said.

