BATON ROUGE— The LSU men’s tennis team will be making their second consecutive trip to the NCAA Tournament when the Tigers face SMU in Austin, Texas on Friday, May 6.

No. 12 Texas (16-10) hosts the regional and will face Idaho (13-10) in the opening match. The winner of LSU/SMU and Texas/Idaho will face in the second round on Saturday, May 7.

This is the 33rd NCAA Tournament appearance in LSU men’s tennis history and the second appearance in the Brandi era. In 2021, LSU fell to Stanford in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, 0-4.

NCAA first and second-round competition features four teams playing in a single-elimination format. The 16 regional winners will advance to the Khan Outdoor Tennis Complex in Champaign, Illinois, from May 19 to May 28.

(LSU Media Release)