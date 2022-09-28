BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU men’s and women’s basketball programs have announced Geaux Mad on the evening of October 7 at 6 p.m. CT, one month before both programs are set to begin their 2022-23 campaigns.

Free for fans of all ages to attend, Geaux Mad will kick off basketball season with an exciting night of skill competitions and performances on an outdoor court in the plaza south of the PMAC’s main entrance. With 20 newcomers split between both programs (11 for the men and 9 for the women), Geaux Mad will introduce fans to the new faces set to take the court for the Tigers this season.

LSU Women’s Basketball freshman guard and rapper Flau’jae Johnson will conclude the night with a rap performance on the court.

One LSU student will have the opportunity to shoot a half-court shot for the chance to win $10k courtesy of Hancock Whitney. Both basketball programs will compete in a three-point shooting contest presented by Dudley DeBosier and Tropical Smoothie.

As Mulkey enters her second season leading the LSU women and Matt McMahon begins his first year in Baton Rouge, both programs are primed for exciting seasons ahead. Mulkey was named AP National Coach of the Year following a season in which she led the largest turnaround in SEC history by a first-year head coach. McMahon comes to LSU as a proven winner after coaching multiple All-Americans and leading Murray State to four regular season league titles and three NCAA Tournament appearances.

Prior to the event there will be a Campus Cast live from Tiger One at 5:30 p.m. with interviews with both head coaches and student-athletes from both teams airing on LSU Tigers Facebook page.

More information on Geaux Mad will be released as the event approaches.

(LSU Athletics Media Release)