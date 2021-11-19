LSU Men cruise to 85-46 victory over McNeese St

BATON ROUGE – LSU used a 19-0 first-half run to get control of the game and moved to 4-0 on the season with an 85-46 win over McNeese Thursday night at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

the first time LSU held our first four opponents under 60 points: 2006-07.



It marked the fourth straight game to open a season in which LSU held an opponent under 60 points, the first time dating back to the opening four games of the 2006-07 season.

LSU will close out the five-game opening homestand on Monday night at 7 p.m. when Belmont comes to the Maravich Center. Tickets for the game are available at LSUTix.net

The Tigers dominated almost throughout, building as much as a 42-point lead with 2:19 to play in the game. All 14 players dressed played in the game with 10 Tigers scoring.

Tari Eason posted his third double double in four games as the sophomore transfer from Cincinnati had 19 points and 14 rebounds in just over 22 minutes of play. Eason hit 8-of-13 field goals with a trey and two free throws to go with an assist, three blocks and two steals.

Darius Days had his 17th double double of his LSU career and he remains the active leader in double ups. He posted 14 points and 10 rebounds.

Eric Gaines was the other Tiger in double figures with 10 points and six assists. Xavier Pinson led LSU with eight assists as the Tigers recorded 17 assists, 17 steals and eight blocks.

The Tigers forced 27 turnovers as LSU has now caused 52 turnovers over the last two games versus Liberty and McNeese. LSU also forced two more shot clock violations giving the Tigers 11 for the season in four games.

LSU’s pressed allowed the Tigers to get steals and cause McNeese problems, speeding up the Cowboys and allowing LSU several fast break baskets. LSU had 33 points from McNeese turnovers and 23 fast break points.

Christian Shumate had 12 points and a game high 15 rebounds for the Cowboys (1-3).

LSU had 50 rebounds, the fourth time in Will Wade’s tenure at LSU the Tigers had 50 or more boards. LSU had a 50-44 rebound advantage.

LSU led at the half, 43-16.

For the game LSU shot 33-of-74 (44.6%) and made 7-of-24 three-point attempts to go with 12-of-17 at the free throw line. McNeese shot just 17-of-59 for 28.8% with four treys and 8-of-19 at the free throw line.

(Recap via LSU Athletics)