LSU lands top transfer linebacker

Geaux Nation

by: Brian Holland

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron let out a big, “hold that tiger,” on Thursday evening, after landing one of the top transfer prospects in the country.

Two-time FCS All-American linebacker Jabril Cox announced he will spend his final college football season as an LSU Tiger. The graduate transfer from North Dakota State was his conference’s Defensive Player of the Year in 2018.

The 6-2, 233-pound prospect also had the option of entering the NFL Draft.

