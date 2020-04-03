LSU lands top transfer linebacker

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron let out a big, “hold that tiger,” on Thursday evening, after landing one of the top transfer prospects in the country.

Two-time FCS All-American linebacker Jabril Cox announced he will spend his final college football season as an LSU Tiger. The graduate transfer from North Dakota State was his conference’s Defensive Player of the Year in 2018.

The 6-2, 233-pound prospect also had the option of entering the NFL Draft.

I thought in December that North Dakota State LB. Jabril Cox might decide to declare early and enter 2020 NFL Draft. I had him rated the 77th best overall player, had he declared early..

Now headed to @LSUfootball pic.twitter.com/XcmWJ0l5vH — Michael Detillier (@MikeDetillier) April 3, 2020

