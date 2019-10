LSU head coach Ed Orgeron scored a major coup out of the state of Georgia on Wednesday, gaining the commitment of five-star tight end Arick Gilbert.

Gilbert measures 6’5″ and 250 pounds.

5-star recruit @arik_gilbert out of @MHSFBFAMILY pulled off the rarest feat in high school recruiting … he totally surprised people. Including mom and dad. Here's the story of how he kept his #LSU decision a secret now that the Tiger's out of the bag. 247's #1 TE in c/o 2020 pic.twitter.com/zA2kIr9gmz — Justin Felder (@Justin_FOX5) October 23, 2019

According to 247 Sports, Gilbert chose the Tigers over Alabama, Georgia, Texas A&M, Auburn, among many others…

BREAKING: 5-star Arik Gilbert stuns the recruiting world, picking the Tigers over #Georgia, #Bama and others.@Mansell247 caught up with the nation's No. 1 TE for more.



"I am completely done."https://t.co/sAF9GtDH0B pic.twitter.com/eQAURFPKxI — Shea Dixon (@Sheadixon) October 23, 2019

For more, tune in to your Louisiana Geaux Nation at 6 & 10pm.